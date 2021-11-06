IT solutions provider Arctic Stream targets EUR 2.5-4 mln with BVB IPO

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Arctic Stream, a provider of services and equipment in the market of communications technologies, data centers and software solutions, is running a private placement of shares since Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The shares will be later listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company aims to raise from investors between RON 12.6 mln and RON 21 mln (EUR 2.5-4 mln), according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

The private placement document indicates the sale of 628,695 shares, with the possibility of extending the number up to 838,260 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of RON 0.1.

The final offer price will be between RON 20 and RON 25 per share, which means that the value of the offer is between RON 12.6 mln and RON 15.7 mln, respectively RON 20.96 mln if the number is supplemented.

Dragoş Octavian Diaconu, founder and CEO of Arctic Stream, is the one who will sell part of his shares. It holds 3.6 mln shares, representing 86.1% of the company's share capital.

