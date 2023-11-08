M&A

Romanian BVB-listed distribution group Aquila takes over small chemicals manufacturer

08 November 2023

Aquila Part Prod (BVB: AQ), an entrepreneurial company that provides integrated distribution and logistics services for the consumer goods market in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, announced the signing of an agreement by which it will purchase 100% of the share capital of Romtec Europa, as part of the company's development strategy through M&A.

The total value of the transaction is EUR 3.2 million, from which the amount of existing debts will be deducted at the date of signing the contract for the sale and purchase of the shares, Aquila said.

Romtec, a Romanian company with 30 years of experience in the production of liquids and aerosols for car maintenance, has a portfolio of over 20 brands developed in Romania, including Jet Xpert, Clima Xpert and Brake Xpert, and owns a production unit in Iasi, write Aquila representatives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aquila)

