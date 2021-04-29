Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 11:54
Real Estate

Hotel in Sibiu to reopen this summer after takeover by APX Hotels

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

APX Hotels Group has bought the former Libra Hotel in the historic center of Sibiu, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, for EUR 1.85 million. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation process, and will reopen under the Hermanns Hotel brand in July this year, according to Crosspoint Real Estate, which assisted the transaction.

The former Libra hotel was in an advanced level of degradation and required, after the acquisition, an investment in renovation estimated at about EUR 5 million.

The four-star Hermanns Hotel will have 71 rooms, two conference rooms, and a modern spa center. The hotel’s Italian restaurant, called FAIN, will have an indoor seating capacity of 100 people, as well as an outdoor area that can welcome 80 people.

APX Hotels currently owns five four-star hotels in Romania. Three of them are located in Bucharest, while the other two are in Vulcan and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 11:54
Real Estate

Hotel in Sibiu to reopen this summer after takeover by APX Hotels

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

APX Hotels Group has bought the former Libra Hotel in the historic center of Sibiu, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, for EUR 1.85 million. The hotel is currently undergoing a renovation process, and will reopen under the Hermanns Hotel brand in July this year, according to Crosspoint Real Estate, which assisted the transaction.

The former Libra hotel was in an advanced level of degradation and required, after the acquisition, an investment in renovation estimated at about EUR 5 million.

The four-star Hermanns Hotel will have 71 rooms, two conference rooms, and a modern spa center. The hotel’s Italian restaurant, called FAIN, will have an indoor seating capacity of 100 people, as well as an outdoor area that can welcome 80 people.

APX Hotels currently owns five four-star hotels in Romania. Three of them are located in Bucharest, while the other two are in Vulcan and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage