Apartment prices in Romania return to pre-crisis level

Apartment prices in Romania resumed their upward trend in the second part of 2020 and ended the year with a 2.2% advance compared to the end of 2019.

The evolution reflects the prices asked by the sellers on the specialized marketplace Imobiliare.ro and not actual transactions.

Given the methodology, based on the average price of apartments irrespective of their location within an urban area, the increase is rather within the error margin. However, the trend detected through the second part of the year might be more statistically significant.

The average price in Bucharest rose by only 0.8% in December, compared to December 2019, to EUR 1,425 per sqm, Wall-street ro reported.

The average price of new apartments (EUR 1,299 per sqm) was higher compared to that of old apartments (EUR 1,202 per sqm). It also increased faster, by 1.3% year-on-year (compared to 0.6% advance for old apartments). The differentials are rather slim, though.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)