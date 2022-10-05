ANPC proposes shutting down playgrounds in 6 major Bucharest parks due to poor condition

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has proposed the closure of playgrounds in six major parks in Bucharest, News.ro reported, after inspections found equipment with a high degree of wear and tear, posing a danger to children.

The parks which were inspected are Tineretului, Carol I, Cișmigiu, Izvor, Circului, and Herăstrău.

Following the inspection, the commissioners found irregularities in all the locations inspected, which is why the Administration of Lakes, Parks and Recreation Bucharest was sanctioned with a fine of RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000). A proposal to close the playgrounds of the above-mentioned parks for a period of between 6 and 12 months was also emitted.

"Taking your child to the park today has become an act of courage. It seems that, God forbid, you now need to carry a medical kit," said ANPC Director General Paul Anghel.

"The fine we impose on City Hall today is a call to action addressed by the parents to those who have replaced action with excuses. I wish I could have done more, but it seems neither the little ones nor we grownups can bring about change. I apologize on behalf of those who, unlike us, hide in their offices. They will again make useless political excuses, probably forgetting that being a child has nothing to do with that."

The irregularities found during the inspection were: depreciated anti-impact carpet, with bumps and pieces sticking out; slides with metal tubing (prohibited by HG 435/2010); technical equipment showing a high degree of wear and tear: broken, with missing pieces, with areas covered in rust, and visible screws jutting out.

