Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 15:53
Culture

Belgian production Easter Eggs wins Animest trophy

18 October 2021
Nicolas Keppens’ Easter Eggs is the winner of the Animest trophy at this year’s edition of the international animation film festival Animest.

The event took place in a hybrid format, online and in cinemas in Bucharest.

The Best Feature Film distinction went to Florence Miailhe’s La Traversée / The Crossing, while Michaela Pavlátová’s My Sunny Maad received the Special Mention for a Feature film.

I Sit and Look Out by Gabor Balazs was named Best Romanian Film, and Lucian Barbu’s Start a New Call received a Special Mention for a Romanian film.

At the same time, the Best Music Video (Animusic) title went to ‘Nights’ Jesper Ryom by Mathijs Luijten. 

The Audience Award went to Joanna Quinn’s Affairs of the Art.

Maalbeek, directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandouti won the prize of the Anidoc (best animated documentary) section, where Varya Yakovleva’s Life’s a Bitch received the Special Mention.

The Best Student Film was La confiture de papillons / Butterfly Jam by Shih-Yen Huang, while Green by Karolina Kajetanowicz and Reduction by Reka Anna Szakely won Special Mentions. 

The full list of awards granted at this year’s Animest is available here.

(Photo: Still from Easter Eggs/ Animest Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

