Belgian production Easter Eggs wins Animest trophy

Nicolas Keppens’ Easter Eggs is the winner of the Animest trophy at this year’s edition of the international animation film festival Animest.

The event took place in a hybrid format, online and in cinemas in Bucharest.

The Best Feature Film distinction went to Florence Miailhe’s La Traversée / The Crossing, while Michaela Pavlátová’s My Sunny Maad received the Special Mention for a Feature film.

I Sit and Look Out by Gabor Balazs was named Best Romanian Film, and Lucian Barbu’s Start a New Call received a Special Mention for a Romanian film.

At the same time, the Best Music Video (Animusic) title went to ‘Nights’ Jesper Ryom by Mathijs Luijten.

The Audience Award went to Joanna Quinn’s Affairs of the Art.

Maalbeek, directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandouti won the prize of the Anidoc (best animated documentary) section, where Varya Yakovleva’s Life’s a Bitch received the Special Mention.

The Best Student Film was La confiture de papillons / Butterfly Jam by Shih-Yen Huang, while Green by Karolina Kajetanowicz and Reduction by Reka Anna Szakely won Special Mentions.

The full list of awards granted at this year’s Animest is available here.

(Photo: Still from Easter Eggs/ Animest Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com