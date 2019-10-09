Virtual reality and sci-fi productions at animation film festival in Bucharest this October

The 14th edition of the International Animation Film Festival – Animest will take place in Bucharest between October 4 and October 13, its program including VR and science fiction productions.

For the Sci-Fi fans, the thematic section Yesterday Will Be Tomorrow will work as a genuine time machine, bringing on the big screen some of the most popular movies of this genre, according to a press release. Also, this journey through space and time will continue with the VR Experience section.

The VR animation movies will be screened at Kube Musette gallery of contemporary art.

The festival’s program includes four Sci-Fi feature films and over 20 short films about fantastic worlds and situations. Among them, the Yesterday Will Be Tomorrow short film, which will bring its director Stiv Spasojevic to Bucharest for the festival, and the spectacular anime short films of the saga The Animatrix. But, as the organizers said, the absolute surprise of this section will certainly be Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, the well-known music animation that illustrates the second Daft Punk album.

The festival will be take place in several locations in the capital, namely Cinemateca Eforie, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinema City, Opera Comica pentru Copii, AWE – Adaptive Work Environment, the Museum of Recent Art, the Cervantes Institute, Kube Musette, and Control Club. More details are available here.

