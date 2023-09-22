Animal Rights March held in Bucharest this Saturday

The 2023 Animal Rights March, organized by the Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling (F.R.E.E.) Association, takes place in downtown Bucharest on Saturday, September 23. Participants and organizers ask for better legislation for animals and the correct application of existing laws.

“Through this event, we aim to address many important topics, including the need to involve the authorities in solving the problem of stray animals in our country, with an emphasis on sterilization, chipping and compliance with existing laws, but also improving the living conditions of all animals, the need to implement broader and more rigorous laws for them and the promotion of a lifestyle free of cruelty,” the organizers said.

They also say that Romania’s current animal rights and welfare legislation is “severely outdated and in urgent need of updating.”

The Animal Rights March starts at 4 pm from Alba Iulia Square. Then, participants will walk on Unirii Boulevard towards the National Library parking lot, where the event will continue with the AnimalCareFest.

A small adoption fair will also be organized as part of the event.

Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)