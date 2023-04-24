Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest for another month, Bucharest Tribunal rules

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled last Friday, April 21.

The same measure was taken for the other two people investigated in this case. During this time, they have an obligation to stay within the bounds of their property.

However, the court’s decision is not final and can be appealed, News.ro reported.

The Tate brothers were detained and then arrested in December 2022. Their terms were extended several times by the judges until the end of March 2023, when the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided to move them from prison detention into house arrest.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are investigated on allegations of forming an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. The two have repeatedly denied the allegations.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)