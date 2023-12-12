Justice

Another top Romanian official targeted by COVID vaccine procurement investigations

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) in Romania, Andrei Baciu, announced his resignation on December 11 as he was placed under criminal investigations by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) in the case of the allegedly illegal public procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Previously, DNA started criminal investigations against former prime minister Florin Citu and health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.

In brief, all of them are suspected to have contributed to the procurement of an unreasonably high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses without proper assessments (i.e. feasibility studies) in 2021. Baciu served as state secretary in the Ministry of Health at the time of the deeds and allegedly endorsed a memorandum for the procurement of 4 million doses.

The DNA prosecutors insist on the fact that although the European Commission is the owner of the contract with the vaccine producers, the Member States were earmarked an indicative number of doses and were given an opt-out clause valid for five days. In turn, those suspected by DNA argue that the opt-out clause was too risky at that time, given the unpredictable development of the crisis. They also say Romania ordered fewer doses per capita than the EU average.

Furthermore, Social Democrat minister of health Alexandru Rafila said that Romania paid for only 35 million doses – compared to 85 million doses ordered and included by the prosecutors in calculating the damages, Digi24 reported. Romania, along with other countries, notified the European Commission in a letter that it has enough vaccines in stock and is giving up the surplus of 45 million doses, he explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Justice

Another top Romanian official targeted by COVID vaccine procurement investigations

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) in Romania, Andrei Baciu, announced his resignation on December 11 as he was placed under criminal investigations by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) in the case of the allegedly illegal public procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Previously, DNA started criminal investigations against former prime minister Florin Citu and health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.

In brief, all of them are suspected to have contributed to the procurement of an unreasonably high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses without proper assessments (i.e. feasibility studies) in 2021. Baciu served as state secretary in the Ministry of Health at the time of the deeds and allegedly endorsed a memorandum for the procurement of 4 million doses.

The DNA prosecutors insist on the fact that although the European Commission is the owner of the contract with the vaccine producers, the Member States were earmarked an indicative number of doses and were given an opt-out clause valid for five days. In turn, those suspected by DNA argue that the opt-out clause was too risky at that time, given the unpredictable development of the crisis. They also say Romania ordered fewer doses per capita than the EU average.

Furthermore, Social Democrat minister of health Alexandru Rafila said that Romania paid for only 35 million doses – compared to 85 million doses ordered and included by the prosecutors in calculating the damages, Digi24 reported. Romania, along with other countries, notified the European Commission in a letter that it has enough vaccines in stock and is giving up the surplus of 45 million doses, he explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years