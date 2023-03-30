Romanian authorities reportedly calculate EUR 120 mln supplementary tax for OMV Petrom

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania’s tax collection agency calculated, following an inspection carried out at OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), a contribution owed by the oil and gas company to the Energy Transition Fund larger than that calculated by the company itself and decided that a RON 582 mln (EUR 120 mln) differential should be paid, Profit.ro reported.

The contribution to the Energy Transition Fund is a different tax than the solidarity contribution enacted at the end of last year by transposing a European regulation.

The Energy Transition Fund collects the money from the supplementary taxation of electricity producers, as well as of electricity and natural gas traders. The money is used to finance the cap and subsidy system.

“Our future investment plans depend, among other things, on a predictable tax and regulatory regime,” the company’s statement reads.

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)