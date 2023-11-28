Romania's Govt. reportedly appoints new head to focus on tax collection from large companies

The top management of Romania's tax collection agency ANAF, under the supervision of the Liberal Party (PNL), appointed a new manager to supervise the direction in charge of tax collection from large companies, G4media.ro reported.

ANAF thus transferred the former manager in this position, former PSD minister of finance Ionuț Mişa, to supervise another department. He was replaced by Marinela Năstase, the current ANAF deputy general director.

The replacement comes against the background of the surfacing of a report by the Court of Accounts, which accuses the management of ANAF's department supervision of large companies of "avoiding the responsibility" to carry out a fiscal inspection of an alcoholic beverages company that has unpaid fiscal obligations to the budget of RON 238 million (EUR 48 million).

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)