Romanian tax agency head gets ultimatum from finance minister to increase tax collection

The main criterion of evaluating the performance of the tax agency’s head is meeting the revenue plan, according to finance minister Eugen Teodorovici.

If the tax agency – ANAF fails to collect the targeted revenues, its president could be dismissed.

Former finance minister Ionut Misa is currently the ANAF’s head. He has a cold relationship with the current finance minister.

Teodorovici said that the tax agency’s head has a target that he must accomplish while he, as finance minister, can’t check on him all the time, as he has other things to do, like bringing money from other sources and handling political issues, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

“I told the current ANAF head that he has a big chance of proving all that he couldn’t prove as a minister. He has all my political and technical support,” Teodorovici added.

He also said that, starting next year, the targets for the ANAF will be stricter so that the agency collects all the taxes that the economy can produce.

