Romanian tax authority starts checking event space owners

The Romanian tax authority ANAF said it started checking companies that own spaces dedicated to organizing events, both private and corporate ones.

ANAF’s new focused checks are grouped under the headline The Ballroom Operation.

ANAF is looking to check the taxation of the revenues coming from renting the space where the events take place and additional services, such as catering, artistic programs.

Following control activities undertaken between June 30 and July 4 of this year, ANAF checked 227 taxpayers and levied sanctions worth RON 667,575 (EUR 148, 350) in both fines and seizures. The fines amounted to a total RON 636,441 (EUR 141,431).

[email protected]