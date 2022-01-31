Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan wins ITF title at Andrezieux-Boutheon

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romania’s tennis player Ana Bogdan won the ITF tournament in Andrezieux-Boutheon, France. She defeated Russian Anna Blinkova 7-5, 6-3 in the final held on Sunday, January 30.

The tournament had total prizes of USD 60,000.

The Romanian claimed the title after one hour and 46 minutes, according to Eurosport.ro.

This is Ana Bogdan’s second most important title of her career, after the 2019 ITF title in Dubai.

Bogdan climbed 15 spots in the WTA singles ranking following Sunday's victory and is now at number 101, with 722 points. Simona Halep remains Romania’s best-ranked player - number 23 in the WTA top, down eight positions from last week.

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)