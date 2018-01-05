Almost 37 years ago, Matt, an American who was visiting Bucharest, went to see the Stavropoleos Church in the city. A happy couple was getting married at the same church when Matt arrived there, so they invited the American to witness the ceremony. He is now trying to track down the couple online, to give them the photos he took in that special day.

It was July 1981 when Matt decided to visit the Stavropoleos Church. That same day, a couple decided to get married at the same church. As they happened to be in the same place at the same time, the couple invited Matt to witness the ceremony. He took out his camera and started taking pictures, telling the bride and groom that he would send them the photos. Unfortunately, he lost the address and wasn’t able to locate the two Romanians.

Now, almost 37 years later, Matt’s sister Susan Hills Goldman is trying to track down the Romanian couple on Facebook, to give them the photos.

“My brother just came upon these 36 year old pictures from 1981 the other night. We are reaching out in every way we can think of to try to find someone who recognizes the couple (or anyone in these pictures) because my brother would love to forward these pictures to them! Matt doesn’t want money or anything else-he only wants to send the pictures to the family!,” reads the Facebook post of Susan Hills Goldman.

The post also includes photos from the 1981 wedding, as she hopes someone will recognize the bride and groom and help her brother give them the special photos.

“If anyone at the church (or anywhere else) knows anyone in these pictures, please message me – and if anyone in Facebook land has any current connection to anyone in Bucharest who could possibly assist, please message

me. How cool would it be for the couple to receive their wedding photos almost 37 years later!”

In addition to what they represent, the photos could be even more special for the Romanian couple as the American believes he was the only one with a camera at the ceremony. Find Susan Hills Goldman’s Facebook post here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Susan Hills Goldman on Facebook)