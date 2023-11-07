Transport

Alstom invests EUR 50 mln to develop maintenance depot in Bucharest

07 November 2023

Multinational rolling stock producer Alstom officially announced an investment of over EUR 50 million to develop a depot in Bucharest for the maintenance of the new Coradia Stream electric passenger trains.

Alstom announced the purchase of 30,000 square meters of land that includes several buildings on Calea Grivitei in the centre of Bucharest, with direct access to the railway line from Atelierele Grivița, a company from Bucharest specializing in rolling stock repairs.

The project will include significant work to modernize existing facilities and build new ones to create a modern and fully equipped depot for the maintenance of the 37 Coradia Stream passenger trains purchased by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF).

The contract was signed in March 2022 when 20 InterRegio trains were purchased, and it was extended with an additional 17 units. The first units of the total order of 37 trains are in production at the factory in Poland.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

