Alro invests EUR 15 mln to fabricate greener and more value-added products

Bucharest Exchange-listed Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, approved the start of three new investment projects worth EUR 15 million, aimed at decarbonizing the technological process and increasing competitiveness by adding more value-added products to its portfolio.

The projects will help the company align with the latest requirements and recommendations in the field of environmental protection.

Under one of the projects, the company will install a photovoltaic power station with a capacity of 1500 KW and two charging stations in its parking area. Alro is among the largest electricity consumers in Romania.

Under another, more technical project, the company will extend the gas treatment system to several production units in order to comply with the new targets for emissions in this industry.

Finally, Alro will purchase and install machines for longitudinal cutting and milling of slabs, aimed at increasing the processing of primary products so as to obtain complex semi-finished high-added value products for sophisticated aerospace and automotive applications.

(Photo source: the company)