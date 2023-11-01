Macro

Alpha Bank: two possible causes for the drop in employment in Romania in H1

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The economic slowdown during H1 this year, less marked than in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Germany, caused in Romania rather lower employment (particularly in services) than lower labour intensity (hours per employer) in other countries – and this can have two causes, according to Alpha Bank chief economist Alpha Bank Romania Ella Kallay.

Either the labour market in Romania is more relaxed compared to other countries (and companies in Romania can afford to fire and later hire personnel to address changes in demand), or the Romanian companies expect the economic slowdown to last longer (in which case, cutting employment is the right option compared to lowering labour intensity).

Romania was among the EU countries with the third lowest employment rate of the population aged 15 - 64, 63%, after Italy and Greece (in H1), but featured the twelfth highest work intensity measured as an average number of hours worked by an employed person in H1, the Alpha Bank analysts pointed out, Bursa.ro reported.

The labour intensity in Romania is lower by almost 10% compared to Poland, which has the highest labour intensity in the EU, and by 1.2% compared to the Czech Republic, but higher by 4.4% compared to Hungary.

In Romania, the slowdown in GDP growth determined the reduction of the number of employed persons and the preservation of the average number of hours worked per employed person, data show.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Alpha Bank: two possible causes for the drop in employment in Romania in H1

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The economic slowdown during H1 this year, less marked than in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Germany, caused in Romania rather lower employment (particularly in services) than lower labour intensity (hours per employer) in other countries – and this can have two causes, according to Alpha Bank chief economist Alpha Bank Romania Ella Kallay.

Either the labour market in Romania is more relaxed compared to other countries (and companies in Romania can afford to fire and later hire personnel to address changes in demand), or the Romanian companies expect the economic slowdown to last longer (in which case, cutting employment is the right option compared to lowering labour intensity).

Romania was among the EU countries with the third lowest employment rate of the population aged 15 - 64, 63%, after Italy and Greece (in H1), but featured the twelfth highest work intensity measured as an average number of hours worked by an employed person in H1, the Alpha Bank analysts pointed out, Bursa.ro reported.

The labour intensity in Romania is lower by almost 10% compared to Poland, which has the highest labour intensity in the EU, and by 1.2% compared to the Czech Republic, but higher by 4.4% compared to Hungary.

In Romania, the slowdown in GDP growth determined the reduction of the number of employed persons and the preservation of the average number of hours worked per employed person, data show.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards