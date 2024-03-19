News from Companies

Alpha Bank Romania SA and Alpha Bank SA, acting as coordinating banks together with BRD Groupe Société Générale SA and ING Bank Romania, have successfully arranged a syndicated loan facility totaling EUR 200,000,000 for CTPark Romania.

The funds will be utilized to refinance the development of 40 green logistics buildings (Green buildings) of Class A, with a combined leasable area spanning 565,000 sqm within CTPark Bucharest, located at km 13 on the A1 highway.

Alpha Bank Romania and Alpha Bank SA have jointly served as Coordinators, Mandated Lead Arrangers, Facility and Security Agents, and Lenders. BRD Groupe Société Générale has acted as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Lender, Account Bank and Hedging Counterparty, while ING Bank N.V., through ING Bank Romania, has contributed as a Mandated Lead Arranger, Lender and ING Bank N.V. as Hedging Counterparty.

"We are delighted to be part of this significant financing arrangement for CTP Romania, the largest developer of green logistics and industrial spaces in Romania. Alongside Alpha Bank SA, BRD - Groupe Société Générale SA, and ING Bank Romania, we have made available a credit facility of EUR 200,000,000 to support the future expansion plans of CTP Romania", said Sergiu Oprescu, Executive President of Alpha Bank Romania and Chief of International Network of Alpha Group.

"We are pleased to finance this important green project, thus confirming BRD's ambition to be a leader in sustainable financing on the Romanian market. We want to continue on this path, where we believe the Romanian economy has a major potential and we have all the necessary resources, know-how and experience to support the sustainable transition of our clients,” said Maria Rousseva, BRD Groupe Société Générale CEO.

This syndicated loan facility underscores the commitment of the participating banks to facilitate sustainable development and growth within the Romanian logistics and industrial sector. The partnership aims to contribute to CTP Romania's ambitious endeavors, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the green logistics space.

