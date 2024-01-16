Finance

Alpha Bank completes integration of Orange Money Romania

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alpha Bank announced that it completed the integration of Orange Money Romania’s operations as of January 12.

Following the takeover, Alpha Bank Romania significantly expanded both its customer base and the offer of digital solutions, thus becoming an important player in the Romanian digital banking sector.

French telecom operator Orange announced on August 24 last year that it reached an agreement to transfer the retail business of Orange Money in Romania to Alpha Bank.

The deal involved the transfer of the local Orange Money digital ecosystem, which includes the mobile fintech platform, customers and product portfolio in Romania, as well as partners, suppliers and the team managing mobile financial operations.

Orange, the leader of the telecom market in Romania, launched Orange Money in 2016 as a digital alternative to traditional banking services.

Orange Money Romania customers will continue to benefit from the existing products and services without changes to the benefits and contractual conditions and will also gain access to the entire range of banking services of Alpha Bank Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Finance

Alpha Bank completes integration of Orange Money Romania

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alpha Bank announced that it completed the integration of Orange Money Romania’s operations as of January 12.

Following the takeover, Alpha Bank Romania significantly expanded both its customer base and the offer of digital solutions, thus becoming an important player in the Romanian digital banking sector.

French telecom operator Orange announced on August 24 last year that it reached an agreement to transfer the retail business of Orange Money in Romania to Alpha Bank.

The deal involved the transfer of the local Orange Money digital ecosystem, which includes the mobile fintech platform, customers and product portfolio in Romania, as well as partners, suppliers and the team managing mobile financial operations.

Orange, the leader of the telecom market in Romania, launched Orange Money in 2016 as a digital alternative to traditional banking services.

Orange Money Romania customers will continue to benefit from the existing products and services without changes to the benefits and contractual conditions and will also gain access to the entire range of banking services of Alpha Bank Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System