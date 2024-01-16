Alpha Bank completes integration of Orange Money Romania

Alpha Bank announced that it completed the integration of Orange Money Romania’s operations as of January 12.

Following the takeover, Alpha Bank Romania significantly expanded both its customer base and the offer of digital solutions, thus becoming an important player in the Romanian digital banking sector.

French telecom operator Orange announced on August 24 last year that it reached an agreement to transfer the retail business of Orange Money in Romania to Alpha Bank.

The deal involved the transfer of the local Orange Money digital ecosystem, which includes the mobile fintech platform, customers and product portfolio in Romania, as well as partners, suppliers and the team managing mobile financial operations.

Orange, the leader of the telecom market in Romania, launched Orange Money in 2016 as a digital alternative to traditional banking services.

Orange Money Romania customers will continue to benefit from the existing products and services without changes to the benefits and contractual conditions and will also gain access to the entire range of banking services of Alpha Bank Romania.

