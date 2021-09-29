Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian Allview brand owner invests in AKAI regional distributor

29 September 2021
Visual Fan (ALW), the Romanian company listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that developed the Allview brand, announced that it is in the process of taking over "a significant stake" in a regional distributor of the "Japanese brand" AKAI - which mainly sells portable speakers on the local market. Allview was originally specialised on the smartphone/tablets segment but more recently shifted its focus to the smart TV segment.

The targeted company is Intervision Trading RO. Founded in 1996 and an AKAI distributor since 2009, Intervision Trading had an ascending evolution on the audio systems distribution market, registering a turnover of EUR 7.42 mln last year. The company is the exclusive distributor of the AKAI brand in Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Hungary.

AKAI was founded by Masukichi Akai and his son in 1929 but became troubled, and it left the audio industry in 1991. Grande Holdings in Hong Kong purchased the AKAI brand and now distributes various electronic products such as LED TV, washing machines, clothes dryers, air conditioners and smartphones, through collaborations with other electronics companies bearing relevant expertise. On the Romanian market, eMAG mainly sells portable speakers under the AKAI brand.

"The expansion of the portfolio with complementary products generates an increase in profitability," said Lucian Peticilă, CEO and founder of Visual Fan.

(Photo source: the company)

17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
17 February 2021
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
