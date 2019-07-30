Allianz leases 9,200 sqm in Globalworth Campus office project in Bucharest

Two companies that are part of German insurance group Allianz will relocate their Bucharest headquarters to the Globalworth Campus office project.

Allianz Services, a division of Allianz Technology SE, and Allianz Partners, the group’s global B2B2C entity, have leased 9,200 sqm in the Tower 3 building of the Globalworth Campus project.

Allianz Services provides specialized services for companies within the Allianz group, mainly actuarial and financial services, consultancy and automation. The service center has over 400 employees and plans to expand, according to Alina Ionescu, Head of Allianz Services Romania.

Globalworth Campus has a total office area of 92,000 sqm in three buildings. The first two buildings, totaling 57,000 sqm, have been completed and leased to companies such as Amazon, Honeywell, Mindspace, Stefanini Romania, Mazars Romania, Chain IQ, and P4Cards. The third building, a 14-storey tower with 35,000 sqm of leasable space, will be completed by the end of this year.

(Photo source: Globalworth)