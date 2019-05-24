Belgium’s Alinso Group to enter Bucharest office market

Belgian real estate developer Alinso Group, the fifth largest owner of industrial and logistics spaces in Romania, plans to enter the Bucharest office market as well by acquiring existing buildings or developing new ones, Profit.ro informed. The developer, until now specialized in the development of industrial-logistics spaces, has expanded on this real estate segment in Belgium recently.

Alinso owns the largest industrial park in Romania, Ploiesti West Park (60km north of Bucharest), and is negotiating the acquisition of land for new industrial developments. As regards the office market segment, the developer has already screened some existing office buildings in Bucharest as potential targets, according to Profit.ro.

At the end of last year, Alinso bought the Axxes Business Park office in Gent, marking the company’s entry on the office segment.

Alinso Group is a subsidiary of Domo Investment Group, controlled by the family of the Belgium entrepreneur Jan De Clerck.

