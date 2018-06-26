Romanian group invests over USD 40 mln in US distillery

Alexandrion, the biggest spirits producer in Romania, will open its first distillery in the US, in Carmel, a town in the state of New York.

The company will invest over USD 40 million in this distillery, where it will hire 102 people, according to the local authorities, local Profit.ro reported. The investment consists of renovating an old building and building additional facilities on an area of over 11,000 sqm.

The new plant, which will be completed in 2020, will produce whiskey, bourbon, gin, brandy and vodka. The group will get USD 2.7 million worth of tax facilities from the local authorities for this investment.

Founded in 1994, Alexandrion group owns two distilleries in Romania, at Ploiesti and Radauti. The group, owned by Nawaf Salameh, produces spirits and wine and also has operations in construction, real estate, agriculture and tourism.

