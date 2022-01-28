Alesonor kicks off works at first phase of Amber Forest green residential project near Bucharest

Property developer Alesonor announced on January 27 that it started building the first villas of Amber Forest - a new green residential project close to Bucharest.

The company says Amber Forest will be the first green suburb in Romania. The total investment is estimated at EUR 110 million, of which around EUR 42 million is allocated for the first phase.

The building permits for the first stage of the Amber Forest suburb were obtained in December 2021.

“The building permit involves a complex set of other approvals, with over 20 offices and authorities being involved in obtaining these approvals. This process is repeated for each tranche of villas in each phase of the project, the Alesonor teams already working in parallel on the necessary documentation to obtain the permits and authorizations of the other villas in the other phases,” said Alex Skouras, Managing Partner Alesonor.

The Amber Forest project includes over 500 green villas and 200 green apartments, developed on 31 hectares, of which the built area will cover only 15%.

The project will also feature a school, kindergarten, afterschool and sports fields, and 5.3 hectares for parks and green areas. Other facilities include clinic, pharmacy, supermarket, restaurant and cafe, co-working space with conference rooms, bakery, market, running and bicycle tracks, as well as direct access to Baneasa forest, the largest forest around Bucharest.

Customers can choose between over 20 types of villas and 14 types of apartments. Prices start at EUR 194,000 plus VAT for a two-bedroom green villa and EUR 99,000 plus VAT for a two-room apartment. More than 300 Amber Forest green homes have already been sold.

So far, Alesonor has successfully developed and sold several residential projects in Bucharest, namely Clover Residence, Magnolia Residence, Ivy Office Residence, Almond Tree Residence, and Amber Gardens.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alesonor)