Al Bano returns to Romania this spring for concert in Bucharest

Famous singer Al Bano will return to Romania this spring to celebrate his 80th anniversary through a concert at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Entitled "Al Bano & Simfonico," the show scheduled for May 27 is part of this year's anniversary tour, the organizers said.

Accompanied by instrumentalists of the Valahia Symphony Orchestra under the baton of master conductor Alterisio Paoletti, Al Bano will entertain the audience with a varied repertoire that will include his most acclaimed songs. Performances by guest artists Paula Seling, Alina Sorescu and soprano Silvia Micu will complete the show.

Tickets have been put on sale and can be purchased online from Iabilet.ro, from the network of Iabilet.ro partner stores and from the ticket office of Sala Palatului. Prices range between RON 155 and RON 375.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)