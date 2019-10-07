Air show held close to the Romanian seaside features civilian, military aircraft

The Black Sea Air Show, an aviation show featuring both civilian and military aircraft, will take place at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airport in Constanţa county on July 13.

Aircraft such as Mig-21 Lancer, F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon will be seen at the show, where the public has free entrance. The show will begin at 12:30 with the civil aviation, after which the military aircraft will follow.

“Saturday, starting 12:30, we want to kick start the air performances. These will be opened by the civil aviation, through our partners, the Romania Aeroclub, the School of Civil Aviation and Regional Air Services. We are talking about a two-hour-and-a-half period for civil aircraft, followed by a two-hour period for military aircraft, and I am referring here to the PUMA IAR 330 helicopter, MIG-21 Lancer, F-16 and, through the courtesy of our Italian partners, Typhoon aircraft,” George Barcaru, the coordinator of the show, explained, quoted by News.ro.

A static display will also be set up, allowing the public to see military helicopters and other equipment. A food court will also be open on site, where the public will find a 900-seat parking lot in the area of the airport.

Access to the event is allowed starting 10:30.

(Photo: Pixabay)

