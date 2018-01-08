Air Moldova, the state-owned airline of the Republic of Moldova, has organized a special moment for the passengers of one of its flights, as it marks 25 years of activity.

The Moldovan band Zdob si Zdub, which is also a popular music group in Romania, performed a song live during an Air Moldova flight. The plane was taking the passengers from Chisinau to Bucharest, according to local Adevarul.

Air Moldova is the national airline of the Republic of Moldova, headquartered in Chisinau. It was created by presidential decree on January 12, 1993. At present, it operates flights to 30 destinations, such as Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Lisbon, and London.

(photo source: AirMoldova on Facebook)