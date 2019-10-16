Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/16/2019 - 09:13
Business
Romania's agricultural output up 7.2% to EUR 18.5 bln in 2018
16 October 2019
The value of Romania’s agricultural production reached RON 86.35 billion (EUR 18.5 bln) in 2018, up 7.2% compared to the previous year, with the largest contributions made by the development regions South-Muntenia, South-East and North-East, and lower output values seen in the development regions Center, West, North-West and South-West Oltenia, informed Romania’s statistics office INS.

In 2018, the agricultural production index increased by 7.2% year-on-year, but the growth was not evenly distributed: crop production (71% of the total in 2018) surged by 11.5%, while the animal production (28% of the total) contracted by 2.6%.

The value of agricultural services contributed 1.4% to the overall agricultural production value at national level.

The structure of the value of the agricultural branch production in 2018 is similar to that of the previous year. In vegetable production, the strongest contributions were made by the development regions South Muntenia (20.3%), South-East (19.1%) and North-East (14.9%), and for animal production the highest shares were reported by the regions North-East (18.7%), South-Muntenia (15.7%), North-West and Center (14.7%) respectively.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
