Romanian investment fund Agista to buy minority stake in Centrokinetic medical clinics

Romanian growth investment fund Agista, which is currently in the process of being authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority, said it signed the contract to buy a minority package in the local medical clinic network Centrokinetic. The transaction is pending approval from Romania’s Competition Council.

The deal is aimed at supporting the medical network’s national expansion plans and contributing to strengthening its presence in the medical services market, the companies said.

Founded in 2016 by the orthopedic doctor Andrei Bogdan, Centrokinetic specializes in orthopedics, neurology and medical rehabilitation. Last year, its turnover exceeded EUR 4.5 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 600,000.

Centrokinetic offers a wide range of medical recovery services for adults and children, with a team of over 110 doctors and therapists specializing in orthopedic and neurological conditions, with three clinics located in Bucharest.

Agista said it joins Centrokinetic “as a strategic development partner with consistent expertise in the area of ​​business scaling, which can offer concrete solutions to streamline internal business processes and growth opportunities by accessing its own resources.”

Agista is a growth investment fund launched by Impetum Group that supports Romanian SMEs with capital and know-how. As a minority shareholder, Agista invests tickets between EUR 2-5 million and acts as an anchor investor with a strategic role, having a representative on the board of the companies in the portfolio.

Agista invests in all fields of activity but mainly follows the industries of IT&C, healthcare, recycling and agritech. Since its launch, it has invested in Eplus Smart Energy, Dendrio Solutions, GRX - recently FORT, Top Tech, and Bittnet Group.

