After the pandemic, clinics and hospitals invest in interior design and comfort: Chairry Design & Furniture to record 5 times more sales in the medical segment in 2022

Chairry Design & Furniture, a company specializing in the fit-out segment - complete interior design and furniture solutions, records in the first 10 months of 2022 a turnover 5 times higher than the figures recorded in the same period of 2021 in the medical furniture segment. This is an indicator of a modernization trend in Romanian medical premises and of increased attention to hospitals and conditions offered to patients, post-pandemic, on the part of managers, owners, and decision-makers in the healthcare system, Chairry specialists appreciate.

In November this year, Chairry Design & Furniture supplied over 500 pieces of furniture for clinics and hospitals. The most requested pieces this year were office chairs, stools and sofas, with the total value of sales recorded amounting to almost 200,000 euros, compared to 34,000 euros recorded in the same period last year.

Romania's healthcare system takes steps toward healing after the pandemic

Following the 2 years of the pandemic, which has strongly accentuated the health system's shortcomings in Romania, from outdated equipment, and non-compliant furniture to the overcrowding of medical institutions, hospitals are becoming more professional and focusing on the comfort and well-being of the patient and the medical staff.

"We can certainly see the shortcomings of the Romanian healthcare system, both in terms of infrastructure and outdated or non-compliant furniture. The pandemic has shown us that we need to invest substantially in hospitals to facilitate the healing process for patients, which is why we see significant growth potential in the medical segment, which is starting to take steps toward healing. Of course, the pace should be much faster, because any of us can become patients in such a hospital at any time", says Raluca Dorobanțu, CEO Chairry Design & Furniture (in opening picture).

According to official data, Romania's healthcare system will benefit from an investment of around €1.7 billion for the construction of at least 25 new hospitals or health units through the PNRR project "New Public Hospital Infrastructure "*.

Chairry Design & Furniture, a Romanian entrepreneurial company, has been operating in the local market for over 20 years and specializes in interior design and furnishing, as well as providing imported or locally produced furniture solutions. In total, Chairry has so far imported more than 20,000 pieces of furniture and fitted out more than 50,000 sqm of interior spaces. The company supplies modern medical furniture certified by ANMDM (National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices) to provide solutions in line with European standards and the needs of hospital institutions in Romania.