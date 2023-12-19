M&A

African Industries Group takes over Romania’s largest rice farms

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

African Industries Group (AIG), controlled by Raj and Alok Gupta, already active in Romania’s agriculture, received the competition council’s permit to take over Padova Agriculture – the owner of the largest local rice farm that stretches over 5,000ha – and Contara, another farm controlled by the same Italian owner, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The seller is the Italian Roncato group, managed by Giovanni Roncato.

Padova Agricultura is the largest local rice producer, with a cultivated area of ​​over 5,000 hectares in the south-east of Romania. In addition to rice, the company cultivates and markets wheat, corn, barley, rapeseed, sunflower, alfalfa and soybeans on about 2,500 hectares.

Until 2022, Contara produced and sold rice crops, but, starting with the 2022 agricultural year, the activity focused on the production of cereals such as corn, wheat and sunflower.

(Photo: Siamimages | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

African Industries Group takes over Romania’s largest rice farms

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

African Industries Group (AIG), controlled by Raj and Alok Gupta, already active in Romania’s agriculture, received the competition council’s permit to take over Padova Agriculture – the owner of the largest local rice farm that stretches over 5,000ha – and Contara, another farm controlled by the same Italian owner, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The seller is the Italian Roncato group, managed by Giovanni Roncato.

Padova Agricultura is the largest local rice producer, with a cultivated area of ​​over 5,000 hectares in the south-east of Romania. In addition to rice, the company cultivates and markets wheat, corn, barley, rapeseed, sunflower, alfalfa and soybeans on about 2,500 hectares.

Until 2022, Contara produced and sold rice crops, but, starting with the 2022 agricultural year, the activity focused on the production of cereals such as corn, wheat and sunflower.

(Photo: Siamimages | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm