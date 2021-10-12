Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:41
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Polish Aforti Holding finances expansion in Romania with BVB listed bond

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds issued by the Polish consultancy firm Aforti Holding worth RON 2 mln (EUR 0.4 mln) to finance local operations in Romania start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on October 12, announced the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Aforti Holding offers financial, technological, administrative and investment consultancy to other members of Aforti Financial Group - which are specialized in various types of services and financial consultancy addressed to micro and small and medium enterprises.

Aforti Holding is a company listed on the New Connect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, under the symbol AFH.

The company sold in a private placement held in September 2020 a number of 20,000 unsecured, unsubordinated corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON100. Aforti Holding attracted from 44 investors the total amount of RON 2mn, intended to finance Aforti's activity in Romania.

The bonds mature on September 4, 2025, and an annual interest rate of 10%, with a half-yearly payment. The private bond placement and listing were operated by Goldring.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 08:41
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Polish Aforti Holding finances expansion in Romania with BVB listed bond

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds issued by the Polish consultancy firm Aforti Holding worth RON 2 mln (EUR 0.4 mln) to finance local operations in Romania start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on October 12, announced the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Aforti Holding offers financial, technological, administrative and investment consultancy to other members of Aforti Financial Group - which are specialized in various types of services and financial consultancy addressed to micro and small and medium enterprises.

Aforti Holding is a company listed on the New Connect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, under the symbol AFH.

The company sold in a private placement held in September 2020 a number of 20,000 unsecured, unsubordinated corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON100. Aforti Holding attracted from 44 investors the total amount of RON 2mn, intended to finance Aforti's activity in Romania.

The bonds mature on September 4, 2025, and an annual interest rate of 10%, with a half-yearly payment. The private bond placement and listing were operated by Goldring.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks