Polish Aforti Holding finances expansion in Romania with BVB listed bond

The bonds issued by the Polish consultancy firm Aforti Holding worth RON 2 mln (EUR 0.4 mln) to finance local operations in Romania start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on October 12, announced the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Aforti Holding offers financial, technological, administrative and investment consultancy to other members of Aforti Financial Group - which are specialized in various types of services and financial consultancy addressed to micro and small and medium enterprises.

Aforti Holding is a company listed on the New Connect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, under the symbol AFH.

The company sold in a private placement held in September 2020 a number of 20,000 unsecured, unsubordinated corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON100. Aforti Holding attracted from 44 investors the total amount of RON 2mn, intended to finance Aforti's activity in Romania.

The bonds mature on September 4, 2025, and an annual interest rate of 10%, with a half-yearly payment. The private bond placement and listing were operated by Goldring.

