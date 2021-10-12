Affidea Romania opens EUR 2.7 mln medical center in Cluj

Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the European provider of imaging, outpatient, nuclear medicine and cancer treatment services, opened a medical center in Cluj after a EUR 2.7 million investment.

Affidea | Hiperdia Medical Center is the company's largest unit in the city and the third in Cluj. It is the first Affidea center in Cluj to also offer medical consultations, expanding from the medical imaging and lab medicine segment. A total of 14 specialties (cardiology, general surgery, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, ENT, etc.) are available.

Almost 50% of the total investment in the new center covered the acquisition of medical equipment that turns it into the largest clinic specializing in medical imaging in Cluj-Napoca, covering services such as CT (computed tomography), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultrasound - including cardiovascular ultrasound and X-Ray - conventional radiology, the company said.

"Affidea Group currently owns a medical hub - a portfolio of 3 high-performance clinics in Cluj-Napoca, located in the same area, in the central zone of the city, representing a total investment of over EUR 10 million locally. By modernizing and expanding the new center, we consolidate our leading position on the imaging segment while responding to the need for private medical services in the area by developing the consultation and laboratory analysis segments," Răzvan Predica, country manager, Affidea Romania, said.

Affidea Group has been present for 30 years in 16 countries in Europe. It provides medical services through more than 280 imaging diagnostic centers, medical analysis laboratories and cancer treatment centers.

In Romania, Affidea has 36 centers, providing imaging radiology and nuclear medicine services, integrated clinical services (specialized consultations and day hospitalization) and laboratory medicine (medical tests).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com