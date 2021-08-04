Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:10
Real Estate

Adventum completes acquisition of Hermes Business Campus offices in Bucharest

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The real estate consulting company CBRE Romania assisted the "boutique" investment fund Adventum, led by a Hungarian team and headquartered in Malta, in taking over the Hermes Business Campus offices in the capital from the Belgian developer Atenor. This is the biggest deal signed this year on the Romanian office market.

Based on this business, and on another deal they advised - the sale of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office project - earlier this year, CBRE expressed buoyant expectations for the office segment of the real estate market.

Campus 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 offices in the Politehnica area (western Bucharest) were sold by Swedish developer Skanska to CA Immo (6.1) and S Immo (6.2 & 6.3).

"[The deals] mark the return of a trend in the office market: the trading of large projects, which include several buildings. This is a natural response to the high demand that we have seen since 2016 when there was a constant flow of new tenants launching businesses in Romania," explains Mihai Pătrulescu, Head of Investment Properties, CBRE Romania.

Still, the developers have significantly reduced, by 60% to 115,000 sqm, the volume of office deliveries planned for 2022, according to the "Bucharest office market snapshot" report, published by real estate consulting firm Avison Young.

What CBRE reports as a new trend of large-sized deals seems to be a change in office ownership from pre-crisis owners expecting higher yields to new owners with lower expectations.

This indeed creates significant activity for the real estate consultancy firms and a large volume of deals on the (secondary) market, despite the shrinking volume of new spaces delivered on the primary market.

(Photo courtesy of Atenor)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:10
Real Estate

Adventum completes acquisition of Hermes Business Campus offices in Bucharest

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The real estate consulting company CBRE Romania assisted the "boutique" investment fund Adventum, led by a Hungarian team and headquartered in Malta, in taking over the Hermes Business Campus offices in the capital from the Belgian developer Atenor. This is the biggest deal signed this year on the Romanian office market.

Based on this business, and on another deal they advised - the sale of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office project - earlier this year, CBRE expressed buoyant expectations for the office segment of the real estate market.

Campus 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 offices in the Politehnica area (western Bucharest) were sold by Swedish developer Skanska to CA Immo (6.1) and S Immo (6.2 & 6.3).

"[The deals] mark the return of a trend in the office market: the trading of large projects, which include several buildings. This is a natural response to the high demand that we have seen since 2016 when there was a constant flow of new tenants launching businesses in Romania," explains Mihai Pătrulescu, Head of Investment Properties, CBRE Romania.

Still, the developers have significantly reduced, by 60% to 115,000 sqm, the volume of office deliveries planned for 2022, according to the "Bucharest office market snapshot" report, published by real estate consulting firm Avison Young.

What CBRE reports as a new trend of large-sized deals seems to be a change in office ownership from pre-crisis owners expecting higher yields to new owners with lower expectations.

This indeed creates significant activity for the real estate consultancy firms and a large volume of deals on the (secondary) market, despite the shrinking volume of new spaces delivered on the primary market.

(Photo courtesy of Atenor)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks