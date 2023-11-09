The Adobe Let's 'Tech' About It Event will take place in Iasi in November

News from Companies

An event with tradition organized by Adobe Romania for senior engineers in the local market, Let's Tech About It will have its next edition on November 23rd at Veranda Iasi. After 13 editions organized by Adobe in Bucharest, Let's Tech About It ventures for the first time outside the capital to another important urban centre for software development.

The themes for this autumn edition will be:

Our journey to a modern analytics processing pipeline.

Cross Device Analytics (CDA) provides person-centred reporting capabilities in Adobe Analytics reports by grouping devices belonging to specific identities.

In 2016, when the company started working on this solution, the technological stack was innovative, consisting entirely of containerized services orchestrated in DC/OS on Azure - Spark, ZK, HDFS, HBase, Kafka.

Today, CDA is capable of handling billions of events and petabytes of data per day. At the same time, the evolution of big data technologies has further challenged the status quo.

During the event, participants are invited to follow Adobe's journey in modernizing a large-scale data processing pipeline using Databricks technologies and learn about the challenges Adobe specialists have faced and the solutions they have reached.

Engineers and managers from Adobe Romania will present various products developed in the local Adobe development and research centre, the technologies used, and details about the teams existing in the company.

Continuous Deployment by the book – how we implement it for data-intensive applications.

During the event, participants will learn how Adobe built and tested Continuous Deployment for an essential digital marketing business service developed by Adobe, which processes billions of events in real-time every day. This new, fully automated deployment strategy includes robust mechanisms for application quality validation and maintenance, with one of the most advanced and challenging configurations being Automated Canary Analysis.

Additionally, there will be a discussion about the recipe for a seamless release experience for engineers, while maintaining a high standard of trust in the reliability of the production environment.

From Adobe Romania, the speakers present in Iasi will be:

Adobe Analytics

Ovidiu Eftimie, Sr Director of Engineering, Adobe Digital Experience

Andrei Smarandoiu, Software Development Engineer

Ovidiu Dancila, Software Development Engineer

Adobe Experience Platform

Anca Suliman, Software Development Engineer

Alina Eftenoiu, Sr Software Development Engineer

The event aims, in addition to presenting the latest projects from Romania, to exchange ideas and engage in dialogue with participants in each edition.

Targeted toward software engineers and experienced programmers with a high level of seniority, Let's Tech About It crystallizes a community of individuals interested in the latest technologies, exchange of experience, and best practices in the industry.

At the opening of the event, Ovidiu Eftimie, Senior Director of Engineering (in opening picture), will give a general presentation of the Adobe Romania site and the products developed in this research and development center.

Each edition concludes with food & drinks and networking, as well as informal discussions at the tech booths specially set up for the two Adobe products presented at the event: Adobe Analytics and Adobe Experience Platform.

Registrations for participation in the event are made using the following link: Adobe Careers.

*This is a Press release.