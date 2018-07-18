Romanian actors join civic initiative to ban convicted people from public office

Several well-known Romanian actors will join a civic initiative to gather signatures for changing the Constitution and not allow convicted people to run for public office.

Marius Manole, one of the most talented actors of the young generation, appealed to his fellow-actors to join this civic initiative on Tuesday, July 17. Actors Oana Pellea, Maria Obertin, Florin Calinescu, Nicoleta Lefter and others said they would join him.

The actors will be present in Bucharest’s Universitatii Square each day between July 18 and 25 to gather signatures.

The #FaraPenali initiative was launched by Save Romania Union (USR), one of the biggest opposition parties in the Parliament, as a way to clear up the political scene in Romania. However, Marius Manole said his decision to support this initiative is a civic one and not one aimed at supporting any political party.

Popular artists, including Oana Pellea and singer Tudor Chirila, have been among the most active supporters of the protests against the ruling coalition’s initiative to change the criminal codes and justice laws in Romania.

101-year-old philosopher is one of the Romanian protests’ loudest voices

(photo source: Marius Manole on Facebook)