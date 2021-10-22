Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:31
Business

Accenture takes over Xoomworks’ Romanian subsidiary

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The consulting and IT group Accenture is expanding its footprint in Romania by taking over the local business of Xoomworks - a British consulting and technology company specializing in procurement technology, digital innovation and software development.

Accenture has signed an agreement for the takeover of Xoomworks, including the Romanian subsidiary, Profit.ro reported.

This is Accenture’s second takeover with an impact on the local market recently after the group reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Swiss IT service provider Trivadis, including the Romanian business, this summer.

The Romanian subsidiary of Xoomworks, Xoomworks Development RO, which employs 100 in Cluj-Napoca, reported RON 23 mln (EUR 4.6 mln) last year, down by over RON 6 mln compared to 2019. The net profit decreased by almost a fifth to RON 2.96 mln (EUR 0.6 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:31
Business

Accenture takes over Xoomworks’ Romanian subsidiary

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The consulting and IT group Accenture is expanding its footprint in Romania by taking over the local business of Xoomworks - a British consulting and technology company specializing in procurement technology, digital innovation and software development.

Accenture has signed an agreement for the takeover of Xoomworks, including the Romanian subsidiary, Profit.ro reported.

This is Accenture’s second takeover with an impact on the local market recently after the group reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Swiss IT service provider Trivadis, including the Romanian business, this summer.

The Romanian subsidiary of Xoomworks, Xoomworks Development RO, which employs 100 in Cluj-Napoca, reported RON 23 mln (EUR 4.6 mln) last year, down by over RON 6 mln compared to 2019. The net profit decreased by almost a fifth to RON 2.96 mln (EUR 0.6 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks