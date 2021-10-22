Accenture takes over Xoomworks’ Romanian subsidiary

The consulting and IT group Accenture is expanding its footprint in Romania by taking over the local business of Xoomworks - a British consulting and technology company specializing in procurement technology, digital innovation and software development.

Accenture has signed an agreement for the takeover of Xoomworks, including the Romanian subsidiary, Profit.ro reported.

This is Accenture’s second takeover with an impact on the local market recently after the group reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Swiss IT service provider Trivadis, including the Romanian business, this summer.

The Romanian subsidiary of Xoomworks, Xoomworks Development RO, which employs 100 in Cluj-Napoca, reported RON 23 mln (EUR 4.6 mln) last year, down by over RON 6 mln compared to 2019. The net profit decreased by almost a fifth to RON 2.96 mln (EUR 0.6 mln).

