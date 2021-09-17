Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:12
RO electronic devices & accessories producer plans BVB listing to finance expansion

17 September 2021
ABN Systems International, the owner of the only 100% Romanian brand of telecom accessories and smart home products, Tellur, and one of the most important companies in the market for distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, plans to be listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB ) by the end of this year.

The listing is aimed to finance its accelerated development in foreign markets and consolidate its position on the domestic market by accessing new business niches. TradeVille is advising it.

In 2020, ABN Systems recorded a turnover of over EUR 19.21 mln and a profit of EUR 1.17 mln. Last year, its B2B sales increased by 70%, those through online retailers - by 60%, and sales in the marketplace system - by 53%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

