Business

Volkswagen “regrets” removing Romania from Europe map in Power Day presentation

18 March 2021
German carmaker Volkswagen presented its electric mobility plans on Tuesday, March 16, using a map of Europe from which Romania was obviously cut out.

The gaffe sparked outrage as well as many ironic comments in local social media.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen issued a statement on its Romanian Facebook page saying that “it was an error” and “we regret it.”

“Romania is, of course, an important part of Volkswagen’s electric mobility plan in Europe and should have appeared on the map at the Power Day,” Volkswagen representatives said, adding that the company updated the map after the event.

 

Posted by Volkswagen on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

(Photo: Kotist/ Dreamstime)

Business

Volkswagen “regrets” removing Romania from Europe map in Power Day presentation

18 March 2021
German carmaker Volkswagen presented its electric mobility plans on Tuesday, March 16, using a map of Europe from which Romania was obviously cut out.

The gaffe sparked outrage as well as many ironic comments in local social media.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen issued a statement on its Romanian Facebook page saying that “it was an error” and “we regret it.”

“Romania is, of course, an important part of Volkswagen’s electric mobility plan in Europe and should have appeared on the map at the Power Day,” Volkswagen representatives said, adding that the company updated the map after the event.

 

Posted by Volkswagen on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

(Photo: Kotist/ Dreamstime)

