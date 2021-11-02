Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:14
Business

Another American fast-food chain will enter the Romanian market

02 November 2021
Sterling Cruise, a company that operates several restaurant franchises in Romania, will bring a new restaurant brand to the local market.

The company has signed an agreement with the American company Popeyes, according to Ziarul Financiar.

It plans to open 90 Popeyes units in Romania in the next ten years and become a significant player in the fast-food market, currently estimated at RON 2 bln (over EUR 400 mln) per year.

American brands McDonald’s and KFC are currently market leaders, alongside local chain Spartan.

Sterling Cruise operates about 40 restaurants under franchise in Romania under brands such as Taksim, Salad Box, Pep & Pepper, Boss Mini Burgers, Ai Sushi Bar, Resto Aperto or Turkish Kitchen.

The agreement marks the entry of the American network Popeyes on the Eastern European market. The brand currently has units in Spain and Switzerland.

(Photo: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)

