Another American fast-food chain will enter the Romanian market

Sterling Cruise, a company that operates several restaurant franchises in Romania, will bring a new restaurant brand to the local market.

The company has signed an agreement with the American company Popeyes, according to Ziarul Financiar.

It plans to open 90 Popeyes units in Romania in the next ten years and become a significant player in the fast-food market, currently estimated at RON 2 bln (over EUR 400 mln) per year.

American brands McDonald’s and KFC are currently market leaders, alongside local chain Spartan.

Sterling Cruise operates about 40 restaurants under franchise in Romania under brands such as Taksim, Salad Box, Pep & Pepper, Boss Mini Burgers, Ai Sushi Bar, Resto Aperto or Turkish Kitchen.

The agreement marks the entry of the American network Popeyes on the Eastern European market. The brand currently has units in Spain and Switzerland.

(Photo: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)

