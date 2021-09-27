EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan in Bucharest

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is expected on Monday, September 27, to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Cîţu, according to the European Commission.

The former minister of the investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, will attend the meetings although he is no longer a member of the Government.

While the European Commission has not yet approved Romania’s PNRR, 12 states have already received the advance payments.

In the case of Romania, the advance payments are around EUR 3.6 bln and are expected by the end of the year, after the European Council endorses the PNRR as well.

Romania will receive EUR 30 bln under PNRR for projects to be completed by 2026, out of which some EUR 16 bln are soft loans, and the rest is formed by grants.

(Photo: Florin Citu Facebook Page)

