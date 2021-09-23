Profile picture for user andreich
Business

BSOG completes Black Sea offshore platform in Romania

23 September 2021
Independent oil company Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, announced the completion of the installation of Ana natural gas production platform in the Black Sea, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The production was previously scheduled to start by the end of this year, but delays in the works on the gas treatment plant on the shore will delay the first deliveries until next year.

BSOG has as concession partners Petro Ventures Resources and Gas Plus Dacia. Ana is the first platform built and installed in Romania over the last 30 years.

After the installation of the submarine pipeline and the supporting structure of the platform in the first part of this year, the last component of the platform, the deck assembly, was successfully installed approximately 120 km away from the shore, on the Ana deposit, in waters with a depth of 70 meters, by Romanian oil services company GSP.

"On the shore, we have significant delays at the gas treatment plant near Vadu (Constanta), which, most likely, will not allow us to launch production this year, as we originally scheduled," BSOG announced, a week ago, on its LinkedIn account.

The estimated production capacity of the Ana platform is 1 bln cubic meters of gas per year, the equivalent of about 10% of Romania's gas consumption. French Engie group has already contracted the production for the first ten years.

