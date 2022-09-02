500 guitar players expected at Sibiu Guitar Meeting

Roughly 500 guitar players are expected in Sibiu between September 9 and 11 during the 8th edition of the Sibiu Guitar Meeting, where they will perform 20 songs together.

The 3-day event is the biggest one dedicated to guitar players in Romania. Around 500 are expected to simultaneously perform 20 folk-rock songs during the Manifest Concert. There will also be live outdoor performances by well-known Romanian bands Vița de Vie, Trooper, Semnal M, and Antract, along with concerts by Mircea Vintilă and Emeric Imre.

The Meeting also features the Young Revolution concert series meant to shift the focus on up-and-coming young bands, not to mention workshops, activities for children, and relaxation areas.

Friday, September 9, the Guitar Meeting 2022 debuts with the Young Revolution Warm-Up concert series that brings together young artists from all over the country. Folk and rock bands like Revolver, Archvile, Generation Folk, Transilvania Frost and Mark Fülop will follow, and concerts by Trooper and Semnal M will conclude the day.

The Manifest Concert, the highlight of the event featuring hundreds of guitar players from 30 cities, will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Astra Museum. Year-long preparations have taken place for the 3-hour performance, during which they will play 20 Romanian and international folk-rock songs. Guest artists like Adrian Despot will accompany the guitar players on stage.

The festival will have two venues and stages for the first time – one at the Astra Museum and one at the Country Fair. The second stage at the Country Fair will feature daytime performances by Mircea Vintilă, Emeric Imre, and Marius Roje, followed by a Vița de Vie concert in the evening.

The Guitar Meeting moves to Sibiu’s city center on Sunday, where the Young Revolution concerts will continue. Bands like Vârfu Omu, Overbeat, Azimut, Dollface and The Howlers are some of the ones that will be performing. The entry is free of charge.

The event also hosts numerous cultural events like free tours, a Guitar Afterlife Expo, Guitar Art Craft, Painted Sounds, Book Corner, relaxation areas, and a Food Court, as well as Print Manufacturing stands and Creative Wardrobe.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

(Photo source: the organizares)