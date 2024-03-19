Romanian affiliate marketing company 2Performant forecasts 55% growth through international expansion

News from Companies

2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company and leader in innovative e-commerce and affiliate marketing solutions is taking solid steps toward achieving its ambitious objectives for 2024. The company has published its budget for the next year, detailing plans for a 55% turnover growth, rising from RON 46.3 million to RON 71.7 million, through an international expansion strategy of its unique online sales championship, BusinessLeague.com. This global portal, based on gamification, will not only host the international competition but will also serve as an entry point for new players from foreign markets.

"We aim to become one of the next Unicorns made in Romania. We base this ambitious plan on the fact that we have developed a unique product: a platform that specifically targets the new generation of e-commerce professionals, offering them a unique work and professional education experience. The product has already been validated, and our team has demonstrated that it can deliver growth through innovation, predictability, and profitability," said Dorin Boerescu, President of the Board and CEO of 2Performant.

According to the budget for 2024, the management team is counting on a 45% increase in the number of clicks generated through the platform, from 102 million in 2023 to 148 million, and a 52% expansion in sales value, from EUR 142.1 million in 2023 to EUR 216.5 million.

The CEO's letter to 2Performant investors also announces a capital increase this year, with details to be announced in May. Additionally, the company is ready to double its number of investors by the end of the year, targeting the threshold of 2,500 in this revolutionary e-commerce ecosystem.

With a priority on rapid development in the coming period, 2Performant is co-opting two long-term investors and partners into its Board of Directors: Matei Pavel and Vladimir Oane. With their global experience and technology expertise, they will support the orientation towards an international presence.

2Performant investors are expected at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (AGA and AGEA 2Performant 2024), scheduled for April 22. The event will offer the possibility of participation both physically, at the Marmorosch Bucharest Autograph Collection Hotel, and digitally, through the eVOTE | Governance Partners platform. This provides them with the opportunity to directly involve themselves in the key decisions that will shape the future of 2Performant and its innovations in e-commerce.

