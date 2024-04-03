14 days left until the biggest AIESEC in Romania event for young people: YOUTH SPEAK FORUM is approaching fast!

News from Companies

With only 2 weeks left, we are on the threshold of the most anticipated event of young people - Youth Speak Forum! Organized with the support of the main partners, Bucharest Mall and Hollywood Multiplex, the event promises to offer an immersive and inspirational experience for all participants, both online and offline!

What is Youth Speak Forum?

Youth Speak Forum is an annual event organized by AIESEC in Romania, the largest youth-led organization globally, which brings together young people, business and civil society leaders to discuss and find solutions to current social and economic problems.

Youth Speak Forum is the place where young people meet with opinion leaders and industry representatives to discuss and find solutions to today's social and economic challenges. During this year's workshops, participants will have the opportunity to interact with representatives of prestigious companies such as: eMag, HP, Accenture, Henkel, Nestle, Renault, ADM, ProTV.

These leaders in their fields will share their knowledge and experience in an interactive and inspiring environment.

The event will take place on April 19, starting at 11:00, at Bucharest Mall , at Hollywood Multiplex for offline and online participants with people from all over the country.

__

*This is a Press release.