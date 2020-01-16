Lockheed Martin ponders developing AI projects in Romania

Marillyn Hewson, general manager of Lockheed Martin, has expressed interest in continuing the company's activity in Romania by developing projects in the fields of defense industry and research, focusing on new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released in the context of the U.S. official visiting Romania.

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest weapons manufacturer.

"Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu met on Tuesday, January 14, with Marillyn A. Hewson, president and chief executive officer of the American company Lockheed Martin Corporation. The U.S. Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman also attended the meeting. Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed that Romania and the United States have a very strong Strategic Partnership, with significant development potential, and noted the role of cooperation with American partners, such as Lockheed Martin, in strengthening the Strategic Partnership on the dimensions of defense, economy and research," reads a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2019, its sales totaled USD 53.8 billion, with the company ranking the 59th in the Fortune 500 list.

Lockheed Martin is operating in 75 countries worldwide, including Romania (since 1997), and has about 105,000 employees.

