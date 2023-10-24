WB report points to major outflow of qualified workforce from Romania

Thirty-three years after the 1989 Revolution, after foreign investments of EUR 100 billion and with a 10-fold increase in GDP, Romania, an EU country for 16 years and NATO for 19 years, is abandoned by the best people, has an education system that does not prepare the future workforce, an insufficiently developed financial system, does not sufficiently support the private sector, and the poverty rate remains the highest in the European Union, according to an updated Systematic Country Diagnostic report published by the World Bank.

Migration, the basic characteristics of the labour market and skills shortages affect the quantity, quality and productivity of the workforce, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Since emigrating Romanians are usually younger and with a higher level of education than the remaining population, Romanian society is ageing and suffering from one of the worst brain drains in the entire world."

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)