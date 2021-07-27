WB: More Romanians at poverty risk since the Covid pandemic

The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the poor categories has been moderated by the unprecedented response of European Union governments and institutions, which has cushioned the severe effects of the pandemic on employment and income, according to the World Bank's latest EU Periodic Economic Report "Inclusive growth at crossroads."

However, the poverty rates will remain at elevated rates compared to the pre-pandemic period.

In the case of Romania, the World Bank report shows that the number of people at risk of poverty increased significantly at the beginning of the pandemic as a result of the substantial decrease in incomes in the first wave of the pandemic.

(Photo: Pixabay)

